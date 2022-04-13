By Joshua Manning • 13 April 2022 • 19:28

Justice Minister resigns over Partygate scandal and takes a jab at Johnson Credit: Gov.uk

Justice Minister Lord Wolfson has resigned over the controversial Partygate scandal and the Government’s consequent handling of the situation.

On Wednesday 13, April, Lord Wolfson announced that he will be stepping down as Justice Minister in the Lords, in protest to the Partygate scandal and the Government’s handling of the scandal in the time that followed. In a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Lord Wolfson stated: “I regret that recent disclosures lead to the inevitable conclusion that there was repeated rule breaking, and breaches of the criminal law, in Downing Street.

“I have again, with considerable regret come to the conclusion that the scale, context and nature of those breaches mean that it would be inconsistent with the rule of law for that conduct to pass with constitutional impunity, especially when many in society complied with the rules at great personal cost, and others were fined or prosecuted for similar, and sometimes apparently more trivial, offences.”

“It is not just a question of what happened in Downing Street, or your own conduct. It is also, and perhaps more so, the official response to what took place. As we obviously do not share that view of these matters, I must ask you to accept my resignation.”

“We can only undertake these and other legal reforms at home and also credibly defend democratic norms abroad, especially at a time of war in Europe if we are, and are seen to be, resolutely committed both to the observance of the law and also to the rule of law.”