LadBaby visits Spain’s Benidorm for amazing birthday holiday

By Alex Glenn • 13 April 2022 • 9:53

Credit: LadBaby Facebook

LadBaby visits Spain’s Benidorm with his family for an amazing birthday holiday.

Taking to social media on April 10, LadBaby announced that he had finally returned to Benidorm with his family. He posted a video captioned “When Mum & Dad go back to Benidorm 2022.” In the amusing video, the family could be seen dumping their cases and running straight for Benidorm’s beach.

LadBaby, also known as Mark Ian Hoyle, was also seen on film relaxing with an early-morning beer.

Fans soon commented on the video and one person said: “We literally just got back from Benidorm minutes ago! Did look out for you. Would have been amazing to bump into you all. Lovely weather the last few days! We had an amazing time.”

Another fan posted: “Oh what a fabulous holiday. I smiled and laughed all the way through this video. During lockdown you became my new friends and I am so happy. Love your whole family.”

LadBaby had chosen to spend his birthday in Benidorm too. On April 12, he shared a stunning birthday photo and commented: “ HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME! When you have your Birthday in Benidorm, YES MAAAAAAATE! #benidorm.”

Best wishes flooded in and one fan said: “Have an amazing birthday celebration

“Happy Birthday Mark.“

Another fan commented: “Happy birthday! Hope Rox and the boys have been spoiling you!!!!”

