By Alex Glenn • 13 April 2022 • 11:27

Lockdown: iPhone maker halts operations at China sites due to Shanghai lockdown.

One of Apple’s iPhone largest producers have been hit by the lockdown in China’s Shanghai. Technology company Pegatron which produces the phones is just one of the latest manufacturers to be hit by issues and halt operations.

According to Pegatron, a temporary suspension has been put in place at two factories, as reported by the BBC on April 13.

After several weeks Shanghai has eased some of its coronavirus restrictions. The city had seen 25 million people plunge into lockdown after the number of coronavirus infections increased dramatically in late March. The infection rate had been particularly high in financial and manufacturing areas.

Pegatron suspended operations at their Shanghai and nearby Kunshan factories. The suspensions are said to be “in response to Covid-19 prevention requirements from local government”. Pegatron is working closely with the authorities and hopes to “resume the operations as soon as possible.”

Speaking to the BBC, investment firm Wedbush Securities’ Dan Ives commented: “The Pegatron closures throw gasoline on the raging fire which is the supply chain for Apple and other parts of the iPhone ecosystem.”

The analyst went on to add: “This amplifies supply chain issues for iPhones.”

