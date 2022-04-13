By Joshua Manning • 13 April 2022 • 12:35

Madrid's biggest human trafficking ring that used voodoo on its victims busted

Members of Madrid’s biggest human trafficking ring, which used voodoo on women and girls to prostitute them have been sentenced to up to 74 years in prison.

The Provincial Court of Madrid has sentenced the largest human trafficking ring to ever be busted in the Community of Madrid to a combined sentence of up to 74 years in prison for trafficking women from Nigeria to Spain under the promise of a better life and latterly subjecting them to voodoo rituals.

The judges at the trial have sentenced three of the 24 defendants to between 4 and 74 years in prison, with the maximum sentence being 20 years in prison, under charges of human trafficking, sexual exploitation, illegal immigration forgery of documents and cooperation with a criminal organisation.

For the trial, the Community of Madrid had to call in various translators and interpreters for the trial due to the large number of defendants, according to legal sources.

The criminal network is believed to have been working since at least the winter of 2014, recruiting disadvantaged young women and girls from Nigeria and promising them a better life in Europe. After having subjected the girls to voodoo rituals so as to control them, they were moved to Spain, forced to live in homes of members of the network, working as prostitutes and handing over their proceeds to the leaders of the network.

