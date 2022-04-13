By Alex Glenn • 13 April 2022 • 8:45

Credit: Birmingham Airport Instagram

Major Investment: Birmingham Airport set for multi-million pound upgrade. The airport has unveiled radical plans.

Birmingham Airport is set to go net zero by 2033. The airport will become more environmentally friendly over the next few years, as reported by BirminghamMail on April 12. The airport has already made progress in becoming environmentally responsible and has introduced electric vehicles, solar power and energy efficient measures.

Chief executive Nick Barton revealed: “Our Net Zero Carbon Plan sets out how we will become net zero by 2033 through investments in energy saving initiatives and stakeholder partnerships over the next decade. Our investment to become net zero will escalate immediately with a multi-million pound outlay up to 2025, focusing on renewables and energy efficiencies.

“The second phase of investment will be developed to complete our net zero transition by 2033, with a focus on emerging technologies to create a low-carbon environment. While we have a good track record in achieving low carbon operations, we know that meeting our net zero target will need more impactful and immediate action.

“Through innovation and partnership cooperation, we can make real change to climate impact by our combined operations. We’re proud to have made this commitment and eager to reduce our carbon footprint for emissions within our own control, but also to innovate with our stakeholders to introduce low-carbon operations associated with aircraft and ground movements.”

Commenting on the coronavirus pandemic Mr Barton added: “When we launched the Sustainability Strategy in late 2019, never could we have imagined the catastrophic impact the pandemic would have on all our lives. While by no means unique, the impact on aviation has been severe and we have had to diversify and prioritise investments over the last few years.

“As we now see signs of recovery, I feel confident that we will meet net zero by 2033 and deliver on our sustainability strategy commitments in the coming years. Being a responsible neighbour is a key business imperative for Birmingham Airport so I hope these publications will inform our stakeholders on how we will continue to create jobs and serve our region’s flying needs whilst mitigating our impact on the environment and surrounding communities.”

