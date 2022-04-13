By Chris King • 13 April 2022 • 2:05

Manchester United reach 'verbal agreement' with Erik ten Hag. image: [email protected]_Ornstein

Manchester United allegedly reach a ‘verbal agreement in principle’ with Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag to be their next manager



According to the respected sports journalist, David Ornstein from The Athletic, Manchester United and Erik ten Hag have allegedly reached a ‘verbal agreement in principle’ for the Dutchman to become their next manager. Currently head coach of Dutch giants Ajax, Ten Hag’s vision for the future of the club is said to have impressed the Old Trafford hierarchy.

It is believed that the only remaining obstacle is that of negotiating a compensation package with the Amsterdam club. German coach Ralf Rangnick has been operating as interim manager this season while the Red Devils seek a full-time replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

A four-year deal has reportedly been agreed with 52-year-old Ten Hag, where he would take charge this summer, which will allow Rangnick to move into an advisory role with the Premier League club.

Ajax are due to play PSV this coming Sunday 17 in the Dutch Cup Final, and an announcement about their manager’s future is expected to be made after the match.

Ten Hag has been banned from speaking with English journalists, but those who managed to get near to him have been given the cold shoulder and a warning that he was only concentrating on Ajax and their matches, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

