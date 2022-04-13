By Matthew Roscoe • 13 April 2022 • 22:37

Martine McCutcheon reveals 'addiction' after being caught 'red handed' by her husband. Image: Martine McCutcheon/ Instagram

Martine McCutcheon reveals ‘addiction’ after being caught ‘red handed’ by her husband.

The former EastEnders star opens up about her ‘addiction/problem’.

FORMER EastEnders star Martine McCutcheon has opened up about her ‘addiction’ after being caught ‘red handed’ by her husband.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, April 13, the 45-year-old jokingly revealed that she had been busted by her spouse Jack McManus partaking in her ‘addiction/problem‘ – something that her mum also shares.

“Jack just caught me red-handed with a delivery dammit!” she said, holding a giant delivery box.

“I froze on the bl**dy spot! The box was too big to squeeze through the front door so I thought I’d quickly nip around the back instead – and he only caught me red-handed!” revealed McCutcheon, who famously played Tiffany Raymond on the long-running soap.

“I nearly jumped out of my skin! He’s taken the photo as proof to my mum that I have the same obsession/ problem as her – One of many,” she said.

“It’s my new white towels and sheets – We have an addiction/problem if we can’t get all the stains out and they aren’t whiter than white, that we send them to my friend’s charity shop who’s a dab hand with getting them sorted – Although mum normally sorts them better than me and then I see my lovely sets on HER bed!” she revealed.

The ‘Perfect Moment’ singer told her fans that she now had her night’s entertainment sorted.

“I’m off to put my lovely new bed sheets & towels away – And as @jackmcmanus1 has seen me with it all, he can help make the bed for once! (I just know he’ll be breaking a sweat wrestling with the duvet and I can laugh at him with a cuppa) That’s my night’s entertainment sorted!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martine McCutcheon (@martinemccutcheon)

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.