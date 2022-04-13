By Guest Writer • 13 April 2022 • 16:49

Belgian lottery uses money for good causes Credit: Twitter

MIGRANT wins €250000 with Belgian scratch card then disappears unpaid as he was reportedly en route to the UK to claim asylum.

It is believed that he purchased the €5 scratch card from a Spar supermarket in the ferry port of Zeebrugge towards the end of March but he was told that the supermarket could only pay out prizes up to €2,000 and would have to go to the National Lottery to collect his prize.

He then left the premises and was not heard from again for some time and the only evidence of his existence was recorded on the CCTV in the store.

According to reports in The Brussels Times, on Friday April 9, three men apparently turned up at the National Lottery office holding the ticket but as none of them matched the captured image of the man, the police were called and they were arrested under suspicion of possible foul play.

Then on Tuesday April 12, the man, accompanied by a lawyer turned up, was correctly identified and was given the ticket by the local police and the three men were released.

Having been identified as the correct owner of the card, another problem arose as such a large payment has to be made to a bank but as the man had no such account or had even applied for residency in Belgium he couldn’t be paid.

The ticket now sits with his lawyer and the National Lottery have confirmed that they can pay the winnings into a foreign bank account as he can’t open one in Belgium but until he can provide details, the ticket is in safe keeping but remains unpaid.

