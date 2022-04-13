By Laura Kemp • 13 April 2022 • 16:37

Mijas stands with Ukraine

On April 23, there will be a festival in Mijas to raise money and collect donations for the people of Ukraine that have been affected by the devastating ongoing crisis.

The town hall of Mijas has organised a charity festival for Ukraine on Saturday, April 23, at the Plaza Virgen de la Peña. The festival will take place from 12pm until 6pm to raise funds for the Spanish Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Project and collect essential donations.

Attendees are asked to bring non-perishable foods, medicine, blankets and clothing for all ages to be donated at the festival for those in need, there will be a stand dedicated to receiving the items.

All are welcome to attend this important event where there will also be children’s entertainment and refreshments and where Mijas will show its solidarity to the people of Ukraine who have been affected by the current and devastating crisis.

To find out more about the Spanish Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Project and to donate, click here.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.