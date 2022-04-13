Top music and movie star reveals his mum is ‘shedding tears’ after ‘dream come true’

By Matthew Roscoe • 13 April 2022 • 23:08

Image: Ludacris/ Instagram

Top music and movie star Ludacris revealed his mum is ‘shedding tears’ after his ‘dream come true’ announcement.

The Fast and Furious actor said “everything comes full circle”.

TOP music and movie star Chris “Ludacris” Bridges has revealed that his mum is ‘shedding tears’ after he made a ‘dream come true’ announcement on Wednesday, April 13.

The Fast and Furious actor, who said he has conquered the music world, has been awarded an honorary degree by Georgia State University.

“MY MOMMA IS SHEDDING REAL TEARS,” the 44-year-old said on Instagram.

The Dirty South rapper revealed: “When I put “what’s your fantasy” out in 2000 I had to choose between leaving school or a career in Music.

“History has already been made on one front and NOW it’s about to be made on ANOTHER,” he said.

“Everything comes full circle. THIS IS A DREAM COME TRUE FOR ME.

“THANK YOU GA STATE.”

Described as a business mogul, multi-platinum GRAMMY® award-winning artist, actor and entrepreneur, the university said in a statement that “Bridges is being honoured for his support of Georgia State’s creative media arts and law programs, his substantial commitment to the metro Atlanta community and his nationwide philanthropic endeavours,” according to his nomination from Georgia State President M. Brian Blake.

“We are proud that Chris Bridges got his start at Georgia State,” Blake said. “He has gone on to become a cultural and philanthropic icon, representing Atlanta and giving back in many ways. Our students in the Creative Media Industries Institute (CMII) and College of Law have benefited from learning from his career and we’re excited to honour him as a member of the Panther family.”

Ludacris will receive his honorary degree at commencement on May 4.

