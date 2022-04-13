By Chris King • 13 April 2022 • 1:35

Nokia follows Ericsson by quitting Russia. image: nokia

Telecommunications giants Nokia and Ericsson have both made the decision to quit Russia



Finnish multinational telecommunications giant Nokia has finally announced this Tuesday, April 12, that it is pulling out of Russia. The company’s CEO, Pekka Lundmark, told this news to Reuters during an interview. It comes one day after their rival, Ericsson, decided to suspend its presence in the country indefinitely.

Major brands have all made the move to quit doing business with Russia following its invasion of Ukraine in February. Although humanitarian grounds meant that some sectors – including telecoms – had been made exempt from the subsequent sanctions, Nokia said it felt like leaving was the only real option.

“We just simply do not see any possibility to continue in the country under the current circumstances”, Lundmark told Reuters. It was not possible at this stage to say how long their withdrawal would take he added, pointing out that support to customers would still be made available up until the departure.

In a statement, Nokia explained that in order to comply with the sanctions, and to enable support for customers, it was applying for the relevant licencing. “This is the most responsible course of action for Nokia to take as we exit the Russian market”.

Nokia employs a global workforce of around 90,00o, and about 2,000 will be affected by Nokia’s decision in Russia. Mr Lundmark insisted that some of them could be offered work in other countries. “A lot would have to change before it will be possible to consider again doing business in the country”, he commented.

The Russian market is dominated by Chinese brands like Huawei and ZTE, so neither Nokia nor Ericsson will feel a lot of economic impact by exiting the country.

Finland and Sweden, where Nokia and Ericsson were born respectively, are both thought to be contemplating joining NATO. This has caused friction with Vladimir Putin, who has insisted that companies operating in Russia should only use Russian equipment.

Putin’s government have apparently been attempting to persuade both companies to open factories in Russia. A plan had been announced last November for Nokia to build 4G and 5G telecom base stations, in a joint venture with Russian tech firm, YADRO. This project would no longer be going ahead assured the Nokia CEO, as reported by geo.tv.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.