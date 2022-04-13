Reviews show British travellers anger on passport waiting times prior to Easter

By Joshua Manning • 13 April 2022 • 19:12
British travellers rant on passport waiting times causing them to miss holidays
Andy Anderson, the founder of Passportwaitingtime.co.uk, stated that the website was receiving a huge amount of visits everyday. “There do appear to be some delays at the moment and I think it’s the inconsistency that frustrates people,” he told The Independent.“Some people receive their passport in as few as 15 days, while some have to wait a lot longer and have missed holidays due to this.”
“Just to add to the mix, from the feedback we receive, TNT seems to be failing quite badly at times and in some cases take over a week to deliver once the passport is with them.”
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
