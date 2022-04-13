By Alex Glenn • 13 April 2022 • 12:18

Credit: Rylan Clark Instagram

Rylan Clark hits back at critics of his Boris Johnson remarks. Rylan has been under fire from Edwina Currie on Twitter.

Taking to Twitter Rylan criticised Prime Minister Boris Johnson. As reported by The BirminghamMail on April 13, Rylan has been criticised after he said Mr Johnson “broke the law.” Rylan tweeted: “He’s officially broke the law. That’s it ain’t it?”

Edwina Currie quickly tweeted in defence of the prime minister and said: “No, it isn’t. Shouldn’t have happened, but it’s done now. In case you hadn’t noticed, this all happened two years ago. Putin is laughing at us. Get real.”

Rylan hit back and said: “I did not have @Edwina_Currie on my bingo card for this morning. Edwina, there’s a war, we’re living with Covid, there’s a lot going on publicly and personally.

“I’m aware when it was. Believe me I don’t need to “get real” it’s a statement. Not an opinion. You stay well, as will I.”

Twitter users also criticised Rylan. One person commented: “Stick to crap grammar and poor enunciation, second-hand car salesman.”

Rylan soon tweeted back and said: “Mate, if you’re more concerned about ‘crap grammar and poor enunciation’ on Twitter than the state of this country currently, then you do you.

“Also, you interested in a second hand car?…. @cinchuk got some lovely ones in at the moment. Stay well.”

Rylan went on to add: “Just a little reminder. Regardless of your upbringing, education, wealth or status, EVERYONE is entitled to talk about Politics as UK citizens.”

