By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 13 April 2022 • 15:51

S.C.A.N. Easter BBQ Sunday April 17th

Come on down and support the S.C.A.N. Easter BBQ on Sunday April 17th, at their premises in El Vergel.

The pet charity, who do a wonderful job rescuing and rehoming animals in and around El Vergel , Els Poblets and Ondara, have organised a fantastic day of fun, friendship, good food and live music.

On the day you will be able to test your skills against others, your partners or your children at a variety of fun games including a twist an old favourite, an Easter egg and spoon race. There is also an Easter boonet parade and competition.

Food wise there is a BBQ including vegetarian options and there will also be refreshments available.

Possibly the highlight of the afternoon, Showaddywaddy Gold will be providing the entertainment with some good old fashioned rock and roll.

What time: 1.30pm

Date: Sunday April 17th

Where: S.C.A.N. Poligono Industrial

Calle Alcoy

esq. Cami Cremadella

El Verger 03770

All pets are welcome but please keep them on a lead.

Finally if you do want to attend please let S.C.A.N. know so that they can make sure they have catered for everyone.

You can do that 711 081 095 or by email [email protected]

If you want more information about the S.C.A.N. Easter BBQ Sunday April 17th, you can visit their website.

S.C.A.N. is a registered charity in the northern Costa Blanca rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming abandoned cats and dogs. Many animals arriving at our Shelter are abused, sick, starving, and some have been only hours away from death. Animals leaving our shelter go to caring, loving forever homes, never again to be maltreated.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.