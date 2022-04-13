By Alex Glenn • 13 April 2022 • 15:22

Credit: Sophie Lancaster Foundation Facebook

Sadness as mother of murdered goth Sophie Lancaster dies unexpectedly. Sophie was murdered in 2007 in a vicious attack.

Sophie’s mum Sylvia Lancaster died suddenly on Tuesday, April 12. Taking to social media the Sophie Lancaster Foundation announced the news. The charity had been founded in Sophie’s memory.

The foundation commented: “It is with great shock and disbelief that we announce that Sylvia Lancaster has passed away.

“She died early this morning in Blackburn hospital. She had suffered from ill-health for the last couple of years, but her death was sudden and unexpected. Sylvia had such a powerful life force; we cannot imagine a world without her in it.”

After her daughter’s death, Sylvia had: “put her energy into championing people from alternative subcultures and creating educational programmes to tackle prejudice and intolerance,” according to the foundation.

Sophie and her boyfriend Robert Maltby were viciously attacked in August 2007 by teenagers in Lancashire. The savage attack claimed Sophie’s life and left her boyfriend severely beaten.

The Foundation revealed that Sylvia had worked: “tirelessly to combat the inaccurate and lazy stereotyping that all too often leads to violent prejudice and promoted a culture of celebrating difference; something that leads to safer communities for us all.”

