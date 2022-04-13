Spain’s Andalucia is “back to normal” and enjoying its traditions again after Covid

By Alex Glenn • 13 April 2022 • 11:49
Credit: Junta de Andalucia
The president of the Junta de Andalucia Juanma Moreno has announced that he is pleased to see that Andalucia “is gradually recovering normality and is once again enjoying its customs and traditions after two long years of the Covid-19 pandemic.” He has though urged Andalucian residents to enjoy the Easter festivities safely.
On Tuesday, April 12, Moreno visited Seville’s Church of Our Lady of Sorrows. The local procession there was delayed due to the weather. Moreno commented: “It is necessary to be sympathetic with the decision that has been taken and that has been made from good sense given the rain forecast for today”.
He went on to send an encouraging message to all the brotherhoods and sisterhoods that saw their processions delayed or cancelled due to the rain.
