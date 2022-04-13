By Guest Writer • 13 April 2022 • 15:45

Minister Gómez confirmed the implementation of the new plan Credit: Balearic Government

THE Balearic Health Service is to invest €47.7 million in Mallorca by increasing and stabilising the Primary Care staff and in expanding infrastructures.

In addition, it plans to improve the working conditions of its staff as well as reforming and expanding the network of health centres and basic units on the island.

Coinciding with the National Day of Primary Care on April 12, Minister Patricia Gómez and the Director General of the Health Service, Juli Fuster, presented the details of the Plan, aimed at consolidating and increasing human resources and investing in the reform and creation of infrastructure.

Salut expects to increase its structural workforce this year with 150 new professionals 132 nurses and 18 doctors), who were incorporated due to the needs generated by Covid-19, and who are joining primary care.

The incorporation during 2022 of 298 professionals who work in primary care of Mallorca, who went from having temporary contracts TO interim contracts and therefore better job stability.

A further 406 places are confirmed for professionals who were already part of the primary care staff with temporary contracts.

There will be a number of new Health Centres built across the island and older buildings will be updated and refitted where necessary in order to offer a much better primary care service.

