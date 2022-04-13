By Chris King • 13 April 2022 • 0:03

The price of electricity in Spain and Portugal on Wednesday, April 13.

The price of electricity in Spain and Portugal on Wednesday, April 13, will drop by 3.31 per cent



The average price of electricity in the wholesale market in Spain and Portugal will fall by 3.31 per cent on Wednesday, April 13, compared to today, Tuesday 12.

According to data published by the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE) collected by Europa Press, the average price tomorrow will be €229.44/MWh, almost €8 cheaper than today’s €237.30/MWh.

The maximum price this Wednesday will be between the hours of 9am and 10am, standing at €190, while the cheapest hours will be from 5am to 6am. Compared to just a year ago, the pool price for this Wednesday will be 203.9 per cent higher than the €75.50/MWh of April 13, 2021.

The pool prices have a direct impact on the regulated rate – the so-called PVPC – to which almost 11 million households in the country are subscribed, and serve as a reference for the other 17 million that have contracted their supply in the free market.

A¡In 2021, around 1.25 million people switched from the PVPC to a rate in the free market at a fixed price, according to the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC).

