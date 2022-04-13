By Alex Glenn • 13 April 2022 • 13:27

UK Company shut down for mis-selling white goods service plans. The company had been known to target elderly and vulnerable people.

According to the UK government on Wednesday, April 13, Premier Protect Holdings Ltd, which traded as Premier Protect 365, has been wound up by the Courts. The company had sold service plans for white goods and TVs. Along with targeting vulnerable people the company is also said to have pressurised “customers into ‘renewing’ non-existing service plans.”

The government explained: “After providing card details and setting up an annual payment, customers subsequently found it was impossible to contact the company to arrange a refund. In some cases, the company actually took money from individuals without their consent.

“Neither the company, nor its director, Abdelhak Akayour, co-operated with the Insolvency Service investigation. The former director, Imran Munshi, said he set up the company ‘to compare white goods and policies on them’, but that it had been sold to Akayour before it ever traded. Munshi’s name however still appeared on both the account opening documentation with the serviced office provider, and the company’s own white goods supplier.

“The Financial Conduct Agency issued a warning regarding Premier Protect in December 2020, saying it was not an authorised company and therefore any payments made to Premier Protect were not covered by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme and customers would not have access to the Financial Ombudsman Service.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.