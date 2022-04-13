Yoga for business owners: How to find time for relaxation

By EWN • 13 April 2022 • 10:46

Being a business owner is an incredible accomplishment, but following your passion can take up a lot of your time and cause stress. In addition, it is hard to switch off when there is always something to be working on, such as deadlines, client relations, marketing, and finances. So how do you find time for relaxation when the to-do list never ends?

A work-life balance is essential to avoid burnout, as when you are burning the candle at both ends, you do not make time to take care of yourself.

As you would take care of your employees’ health, you must also take care of yourself as an employee of the business. If you are completely burnt out, you cannot be the best business owner you can be.

Whether you are a small business owner or run a large corporation, creating a corporate wellness program for your employees can have substantial health benefits. In addition, including yoga in your corporate wellness program or daily work routine will improve productivity, focus, morale, and energy in the workplace.

Practicing yoga during your workday can:

Increase energy by preventing fatigue and waking up the mind and body.

Reduce stress through breathing and meditation practices.

Improve focus, concentration, creative thinking, and decision-making skills by focusing the mind.

Improve overall health, flexibility and boost fitness and the immune system.

Adding a yoga class, stretching session, or meditation is the perfect way to find time for relaxation in your busy work life.

Do a yoga class before work or at lunchtime

Beginning the day with a yoga class is a great way to activate both the body and the mind. Yoga not only stretches the muscles, increases blood flow, and improves flexibility, but it also awakens and draws focus to the mind through the mind-body connection. As a result, you will feel more energetic, alert, and ready to start the day.

Yoga helps ward off fatigue, so a lunchtime yoga class is an effective way to stop the post-lunch drop in energy that many of us experience.

Start each day with a meditation

Yoga focuses on mindful breathing and meditation, which clears the mind and opens it to new possibilities. Starting the day with meditation allows for a quiet, set time to think through what you need to accomplish and how you wish to do so. It can help put tasks into perspective and priority and allow for better decision-making and creative thinking.

Make time for breaks.

Allow yourself regular breaks throughout the day to complete a five or 10-minute meditation as needed to gather your thoughts and relax.

Working flat out at your desk for hours is less productive than taking breaks, and doing a stretch or meditation is the perfect excuse.

Breathe deeply and stretch during times of stress

Workplace stress significantly affects business owners and can impact health, productivity, and the morale and passion that you feel for the business. In addition, illnesses such as cold and flu, infections, even high blood pressure, and heart disease can be caused by stress.

One yoga practice is focusing on slow, deep breathing and calming stretches. As your body relaxes, so will your mind. Taking these skills into your everyday life means that you can find healthy ways to cope with stress.

Perhaps you have just received an urgent email, an employee has resigned, or a deadline has changed, and your stress spikes. Take a moment to stretch, breathe, lower your heart rate and recenter yourself to tackle this business head-on.

