BREAKING NEWS: Bus crash in Oman kills three female students and injures seven others

By Joshua Manning • 14 April 2022 • 19:31

BREAKING NEWS: Bus crash in Oman kills three and injures seven

Three female students have been killed and seven others injured in a bus crash in Oman.

On Thursday 14, April a collision on Al Batinah road near Saham, Oman, involving a bus, a police car and a lorry caused the death of three female students and injuring seven others according to Royal Oman Police.

The Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority rushed to the scene of the crash posting a photo of the destroyed vehicle surrounded by authorities on Twitter:

Credit: Twitter

@CDAA_OMAN

تعاملت فرق الإنقاذ والإسعاف بإدارة الدفاع المدني والإسعاف بمحافظة #شمال_الباطنة مع بلاغ حادث تصادم بين حافلة لنقل الطالبات وشاحنة قاطرة ومقطورة بولاية #صحم ، نتج عنه 7 إصابات بين البليغة والمتوسطة و 3 حالات وفاة.#هيئة_الدفاع_المدني_والإسعاف pic.twitter.com/ngqa9m4LkI — الدفاع المدني والإسعاف – عُمان (@CDAA_OMAN) April 14, 2022

The cause remains unreleased. The victims injuries range from lethal to minor according to police updates.

According to The Sultanate’s National Centre for Statistics and Information 9.6 % of all reported deaths in 2021 in Oman were caused by road traffic accidents.

The ROP traffic division has repeatedly issued warnings due to fatigue caused by Ramadan that lead to road accidents.

