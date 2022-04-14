By Chris King • 14 April 2022 • 20:26

ISIS 'Beatle' found guilty on all counts.

El Shafee Elsheikh, the 33-year-old British jihadist dubbed as the ‘ISIS Beatle‘, has today, Thursday, April 14, been found guilty on ALL counts in his trial. A jury at federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, took just five hours of deliberation to deliver their verdict.

Elsheikh was charged with multiple counts of conspiracy, hostage-taking, and terrorism, over his role in what was described as a ‘horrifying and inhumane hostage-taking scheme’, while fighting with ISIS in Syria. As a result, 26 individuals were taken captive, with four Americans, three British, and two Japanese hostages killed.

These murders included James Foley and Steven Sotloff, two US journalists, as well as two aid workers, Kayla Mueller, and Peter Kassig.

After hearing the closing statements from both prosecution and defence, Judge TS Ellis III sent the jury to begin deliberating yesterday, Wednesday 13, just after 3pm. Elsheikh’s own boastful words were used against him by the government prosecution. Interviews he gave in 2019 heard him admit to being involved in the killings of the American and British hostages, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

