BREAKING NEWS: Incident at sea leaves one of the World’s largest vessels listing with workers being evacuated

By Joshua Manning • 14 April 2022 • 14:38

A lifting accident has left one of the World’s largest crane vessels listing at sea.

Norway’s central rescue centre (HRS), have reported that the Saipem 7000, a 198m semi-submersible crane vessel (SSCV) is listing severely at sea in the Åmøyfjorden channel, north of Stavanger in Norway.

The HRS,which co-ordinates land, sea and air search and rescue operations, has stated that the ship tilted while conducting a lifting operation leaving it listing in the water.

Major damage has been suffered by barges which have capsized next to the crane vessel. Videos are currently circulating on social media.

Norwegian media have since reported that the 275 people on board the ship have all been accounted for and are unharmed, with HRS adding that“A lot of public resources” have been put on standby for the incident.

Broadcaster NRK stated that eyewitness claimed that they heard loud bangs at 10:00 local time before the ship began to tilt.

Credit: Twitter @OnDeepWater @HRSSorNorge

Rescue at sea. Ongoing situation

One of the biggest Crane vessels in the world, tilting after a sudden explosion 20 min's ago. 275 ppl on board #Stavanger #Åmøyfjorden #Norway #Saipem7000 #MaritimeSecurity pic.twitter.com/dM8LePv8Dd — Sea & son (@OnDeepWater) April 14, 2022

#Åmøyfjorden #SAIPEM7000 kl1020. Løfteuhell på SAIPEM7000 i Åmøyfjorden. Kranfartøy fikk slagside ifm løfteoperasjon. Full personkontroll bekreftet OK. Ingen skadd. Lekter ved siden av kranfartøy påført stor skader og kantret. Mye offentlige ressurser satt i beredskap. — HRS Sør-Norge (@HRSSorNorge) April 14, 2022