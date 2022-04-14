BREAKING NEWS: Queen will not attend Easter Sunday service and pulls out of special event today

By Fergal MacErlean • 14 April 2022 • 12:27

The Queen will not attend her Easter Sunday Service in Windsor this weekend after regretfully pulling out of another special event today.

Her Majesty, 95, is “not expected” to join members of the Royal Family for the Easter Mattins Service at St. George’s Chapel on Sunday – despite usually making an appearance, the Sun reports.

It comes after the monarch was due to attend a Maundy Thursday service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor today.

Instead she will instead be represented by Prince Charles and Camilla.

This marks the first time the Prince of Wales will take the Queen’s place at the Maundy Day church service – an important fixture in the royal calendar.

The event will see Charles follow the ancient tradition of distributing Maundy money to community stalwarts on Thursday, before he and Camilla meet the Dean of Windsor, The Right Reverend David Conner KCVO and the Lord High Almoner, the Right Reverend Dr. John Inge.

The Queen, who has been experiencing mobility issues, will continue to hold virtual meetings by video call, according to reports.

The Monarch, who turns 96 next Thursday (April 21), has raised concern by missing a series of Royal commitments, instead opting to have other Royal Family members represent her or attend via zoom.

Her contraction of Covid in February has also led many to fear for her health, with the Queen reportedly having commented: “It (Covid) does leave one very tired and exhausted, doesn’t it?” during a video call to the Royal London Hospital on April 6.

