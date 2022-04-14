By Matthew Roscoe • 14 April 2022 • 1:54

BREAKING: Russian flagship missile cruiser Moskva destroyed in Ukraine.

Mixed reports have been circulating as to how the naval ship was destroyed.

RUSSIAN flagship missile cruiser ‘Moskva’ has been destroyed in Ukraine, with mixed reports circulating online as to how it happened.

Multiple Ukrainian government officials have claimed that the 612-foot ‘Moskva’ (Moscow) naval vessel was destroyed by its country’s forces off the coast of the Ukrainian strategic port city of Odessa, located on the Black Sea in southwest Ukraine.

They claimed that a Neptune anti-ship battery caused very serious damage to the Russian ship on Wednesday, April 13.

Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Kyiv, said: “The flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, the missile cruiser “Moskva” [went] bang, bang, bang [when] something exploded. And the cruiser almost went down.”

Maksym Marchenko, head of the administration in Odessa, reiterated the claims: “It has been confirmed that the missile cruiser “Moskva” today went exactly where it was sent by our border guards on Snake Island! Neptune missiles … caused very serious damage to the Russian ship.”

Ukrainian presidential advisor Oleksiy Arestovych also said: “It burns strongly. Right now. And with this stormy sea it is unknown whether they will be able to receive help. There are 510 crew members.”

Speaking in a YouTube broadcast, Arestovych proclaimed: “We don’t understand what happened.”

However, Russian media outlets have denied claims that the cruiser was attacked by Ukrainian forces, although they did confirm that the ‘Moskva’ caught on fire.

“The Moskva was seriously damaged, and the crew was completely evacuated. Ammunition exploded which resulted in a fire,” according to Russia’s Defence Ministry.

The report continued: “The cause of the fire is still being established.”

Russian news outlet Ria noted that the missile cruiser of Project 1164 Moskva is the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet. It was built at the Nikolaev shipyard and put into service in 1982. It was originally named Slava.

As mentioned by Odessa’s head of the administration, Maksym Marchenko, it is believed that the Moskva was the Russian warship referenced in the infamous ‘go f*** yourself’ Snake Island clip. On March 29, one of the soldiers – Roman Hrybov – was awarded a medal of bravery for yelling the now infamous war line.

The attack on Snake Island occurred on the first day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and was believed to have killed all of the Ukrainian soldiers defending the tiny Snake Island in the Black Sea, however, it was later revealed that the 13 border guards were captured by Russian forces.

In videos posted on social media at the time, audio apparently described a Russian warship approaching the island and asking the border guards to “surrender to avoid bloodshed and unnecessary victims, otherwise, you’ll be bombed.”

The men refused, per that audio, with Hrybov reportedly responding with: “Russian warship, go f*ck yourself.”

