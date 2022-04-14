Charles and Camilla attend first official Maundy Thursday service in place of the Queen

By Alex Glenn • 14 April 2022 • 15:25

Charles and Camilla attend their first official Maundy Thursday service in place of the Queen. The Queen was unable to attend the service due to her poor health.

On Thursday, April 14, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall stepped in and represented the Queen at the Royal Maundy Service at Windsor Castle’s St George’s Chapel.

Traditionally the Queen would attend the church service. Charles and Camilla appeared to be happy as they were greeted by the Dean of Windsor, the Right Reverend David Conner.

Speaking to the congregation the Prince of Wales spoke of his mother and said: “She’s close by and would want me to extend to you her greetings.”

The royal couple was presented with traditional fragrant bouquets called nosegays. In the past, the bouquets would have helped attendees ignore unpleasant smells, as reported by Hello magazine.

Following tradition, Prince Charles distributed the Maundy money to people who have helped their community in a significant way. This would traditionally fall to the Queen to do.

To honour the fact that the Queen will be 96 this year, 96 men and 96 women were honoured with Maundy coins distributed by Prince Charles.

This is only the fourth time that the Queen has missed the service. In 1970, she was in New Zealand so the Queen Mother stepped in and handed out the Maundy money instead.

