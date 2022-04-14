By Matthew Roscoe • 14 April 2022 • 22:33

Exclusive: Dance Delight at Benidorm Palace. Image: EWN

Euro Weekly News sponsored a wonderful dance show aimed at bringing the community together.

A TIME TO SHINE returned to Benidorm Palace on Sunday, April 10, after a long absence due to the pandemic and reunited an enthusiastic dance community which resulted in a day of dance, drama and delight.

Sponsored by Euro Weekly News, the Palace was packed with excited dancers, emotional coaches and an enthusiastic crowd as performing arts and dance schools from along the Costa Blanca joined together for this dance spectacular.

The stunning event was organised and led by Lucy Glister from Spotlight Productions who meticulously oversaw all aspects of the event, from initial contact with the schools to rehearsals and the main showcase.

Each of the team’s coaches praised Lucy for all her efforts and revealed how special the event was for the children and dance community as a whole.

“Lucy is brilliant,” said FootWork Dance Studio’s Principal, Erica Dorrill.

“She has been wonderful. From her initial invitation email to the organisation of the show.”

The return of the showcase clearly meant a lot to Erica and her students.

“It’s emotional, I’ll be crying,” the principal of the Los Montesinos dance school said ahead of her student’s performance.

“It’s an honour for kids to perform on this stage,” she told EWN.

“I always tell the parents to really savour the opportunity to see them up there.”

She added: “It has been wonderful meeting all the teams and everyone has been so supportive of each other.”

“It’s been a hard time since the break but the support has been amazing,” she said, “We even have people flying over especially [for the show].”

Among the schools performing was the Spanish team of Escuela de Danza La Nucia run by Beatriz Vaello.

The classical ballet and Spanish dance school spoke to Euro Weekly News and expressed their gratitude for the event.

“This has been a wonderful opportunity to get to know the other schools,” the Benidorm dance school said.

“It is brilliant practice for our own festival and a great venue for the young children to showcase what they have learnt.”

Lucy stressed the importance of the event and shared her excitement at its return.

“It is important for the children to gain experience at a big venue and it’s wonderful to see so many young dancers get the opportunity to showcase their talent, without it being competitive,” she told EWN.

It was the ninth show at Benidorm Palace for Spotlight Productions, giving young performers their time to shine on Europe’s largest stage.

Following the success of the event, Lucy now hopes ‘A Time To Shine’ can return stronger than ever.

“Before the pandemic, teams would travel from the UK and across Europe to take part in the event,” she said.

“I am now hoping that the success and exposure of the event will help bring in more teams and we can start to run more big shows a year.”

The following schools performed at the Euro Weekly News sponsored event: Academia de Danza Babylon, Careline Performing Arts and Dance Academy, Endanza, Escuela de Danza La Nucia, Escola de Danza Lorena Moll, Footworks Esquela de Danza, FootWork Dance Studio, Escuela de Danza Pirouette, Star Studios Dance and Stage School.

While the wonderful event was well received by the thoroughly entertained Palace audience, it was the 320 dancers, both young and old, who gained the most encouragement and enjoyment from their time to shine on the big stage – with the hope of more shows to come in the future.

If any dance or performing arts school would like to be part of the next fabulous event, please contact Lucy on 671967150 or email [email protected] Or follow the link.

