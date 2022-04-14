By Joshua Manning • 14 April 2022 • 16:45
Eastenders Star devastated by the death of her beloved dog Credit: Twitter @westbrookdanni
On April 14, the emotionally distraught former EastEnders actress took to Twitter to share the upsetting including a photo of her beloved dog with her 228,000 followers.
Posting a photo of her bulldog, Westbrook added the caption: “Devastated at losing my Bruno last night … feel so empty and sad he was such a lovely old boy.”Rest in peace my Bruno Bear, you was such a good boy, full love right till the end, will miss you so so much.”
Credit: Twitter @westbrookdanni
Devastated at losing my Bruno last night … feel so empty and sad he was such a lovely old boy 💔 @BDRCentral pic.twitter.com/QQhKQQU9iy
— Danniella Westbrook (@westbrookdanni) April 14, 2022
The former EastEnders actress had only rescued her beloved pet dog Bruno from a Bulldog Rehoming charity last month in March. At the time she stated on Twitter:
“My new baby… meet 12 year old Bruno, he’s the latest edition to my family. “I rescued him from the amazing charity @bulldog_rescue_and_rehoming_uk he’s 12 years old and I adore him.If you’re thinking of getting a dog please rescue.”
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
