Eastenders Star devastated by the death of her beloved dog

By Joshua Manning • 14 April 2022 • 16:45

Eastenders Star devastated by the death of her beloved dog Credit: Twitter @westbrookdanni

Danniella Westbrook, best known for her role as Sam Mitchell on EastEnders has expressed her grief on social media following the death of her dog. On April 14, the emotionally distraught former EastEnders actress took to Twitter to share the upsetting including a photo of her beloved dog with her 228,000 followers. Posting a photo of her bulldog, Westbrook added the caption: “Devastated at losing my Bruno last night … feel so empty and sad he was such a lovely old boy.”Rest in peace my Bruno Bear, you was such a good boy, full love right till the end, will miss you so so much.”

Devastated at losing my Bruno last night … feel so empty and sad he was such a lovely old boy 💔 @BDRCentral pic.twitter.com/QQhKQQU9iy — Danniella Westbrook (@westbrookdanni) April 14, 2022

The former EastEnders actress had only rescued her beloved pet dog Bruno from a Bulldog Rehoming charity last month in March. At the time she stated on Twitter:

“My new baby… meet 12 year old Bruno, he’s the latest edition to my family. “I rescued him from the amazing charity @bulldog_rescue_and_rehoming_uk he’s 12 years old and I adore him.If you’re thinking of getting a dog please rescue.”