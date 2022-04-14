Easter crossings threatened as another P&O ferry detained by Coastguard

By Alex Glenn • 14 April 2022 • 9:20

Easter crossings are threatened as another P&O ferry is detained by the Coastguard. The company has faced controversy after sacking hundreds of staff in March.

Since P&O controversially sacked hundreds of staff, services have not returned to normal. This has meant that the Port of Dover area has seen huge queues recently. This is expected to continue. Easter crossings have been threatened, as reported by The Metro on April 13.

The company had expected its Spirit of Britain ship to sail on Good Friday however problems occurred and the ship failed a re-inspection by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA).

An MCA spokesperson revealed: “The Spirit of Britain has been detained due to surveyors identifying a number of deficiencies which were grounds for detention.

“We have advised P&O to invite us back once they have addressed the issues. We do not know yet when this will be.”

To set sail again the ferry needs to “fulfil the requirement of the Port State Control regime”, according to the MCA.

P&O’s Dover-based ships are now out of action. Gridlock has been seen near the port recently and this could continue over Easter. Commenting on the issue Dover and Deal MP Natalie Elphicke explained: “The road chaos affecting Dover and Kent caused by P&O Ferries is expected to continue into this Easter week.

“It is vital that Dover is kept clear amid the continuing roads disruption.”

She went on to add: “Residents must be able to get about to work, attend medical appointments and visit family and friends.

“I am pressing for active policing of the key pinch points across our area and for blockages to be dealt with swiftly where they have arisen locally.

“P&O and DP World should be held to account for this disruption which they have needlessly and wrongfully caused.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.