Easy reading in your own language at Javea’s public library

By Linda Hall • 14 April 2022 • 18:16
JAVEA LIBRARY: Volunteers from the international books section
Photo credit: Javea town hall
JAVEA’S public library began adding more books in English, French, Dutch and German to its international section at the beginning of this year.
At present, there are roughly 2,000 books in each language, including recent novels as well as non-fiction donations. More will be added as the year continues, municipal sources announced.
Each nationality has a designated day when volunteers are present to help with cataloguing books and providing information for borrowers. Tuesdays between 10am and 12 noon, is devoted to English-language books, with French on Wednesdays (10am-12 noon and 4.30-6.30pm), Dutch on Thursdays (10am-12 noon) and German on Fridays (10am-12 noon).
Javea public library’s international section has been active since 2004, when the town hall signed an agreement with residents who agreed to provide books in different languages in exchange for a place to display them.
This was initially provided in the library basement, later moving up to the second floor – the international section’s current location – where books are arranged according to language.
