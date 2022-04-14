Epic fail: Car ends up trapped under the belly of a Ryanair Boeing 737 in Spain’s Alicante

By Alex Glenn • 14 April 2022 • 9:48

Credit: Iván Castro Palacios Twitter

Epic fail: Car ends up trapped under the belly of a Ryanair Boeing 737 at Spain’s Alicante Airport.

On April 12, a car accidentally ended up stuck under a Ryanair plane after the handling agent failed to use the handbrake. According to Ryanair: “There were no passengers on board the aircraft and there were no injuries as a result of this incident, which is currently under investigation.”

The airline told Preferente: “Yesterday (12 April) there was a minor incident at Alicante airport, involving a parked Boeing 737-800 aircraft and a car belonging to a handling company.

“The handling agent left the handbrake of the parked vehicle off, and it rolled under the fuselage of a parked Ryanair Boeing 737-800 aircraft, causing some minor external damage.”

Ryanair went on to add: “The aircraft was immediately taken to our maintenance facility for overhaul. There were no passengers on board the aircraft and there were no injuries as a result of this incident, which is currently under investigation.”

One person took to Twitter to share photos of the surprising incident.

