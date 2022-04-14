Epic fail: Car ends up trapped under the belly of a Ryanair Boeing 737 in Spain’s Alicante

By Alex Glenn • 14 April 2022 • 9:48
Credit: Iván Castro Palacios Twitter
On April 12, a car accidentally ended up stuck under a Ryanair plane after the handling agent failed to use the handbrake. According to Ryanair: “There were no passengers on board the aircraft and there were no injuries as a result of this incident, which is currently under investigation.”
The airline told Preferente: “Yesterday (12 April) there was a minor incident at Alicante airport, involving a parked Boeing 737-800 aircraft and a car belonging to a handling company.
“The handling agent left the handbrake of the parked vehicle off, and it rolled under the fuselage of a parked Ryanair Boeing 737-800 aircraft, causing some minor external damage.”
Ryanair went on to add: “The aircraft was immediately taken to our maintenance facility for overhaul. There were no passengers on board the aircraft and there were no injuries as a result of this incident, which is currently under investigation.”
One person took to Twitter to share photos of the surprising incident.
Originally from the UK, Alex is based in Almeria and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
