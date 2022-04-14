By Joshua Manning • 14 April 2022 • 14:15

Former darts World Champion Ted Hankey guilty of sexually assaulting underage girl Credit: Twitter @TedHankeyDarts

Former darts World Champion Ted Hankey has pled guilty of sexually assaulting an underage girl last year.

On Thursday 14, April, 54-year old Ted Hankey appeared at Warrington magistrates court, speaking only to confirm his identity, age and address and proceeded to plead guilty to the charge of sexual assault. He had been charged with intentionally touching a woman under the age of 18 on September, 10, last year in Crewe, Cheshire. The victim was over the age of 16.

The case will be sent to Chester crown court as ordered by District Judge Sanders, on 12 May. The judge told Hankey he granted him conditional bail but will become subject to notification requirements and should report to a local police station.

Two-time world darts Champion Hankey won the BDO World championship in both the year 2000 and 2009, after having first qualified in 1998.

