Greece has today, Thursday, April 14, become the latest European country to announce its plan to eliminate the mandatory use of Covid certfiicates, or a negative test to access shops. It will also abolish the mandatory need for masks in certain facilities.

Thanos Plevris, the Greek Minister of Health, stressed that the relaxation of the restrictions is in accordance with “the epidemiological data”, and the recommendations of the experts.

Specifically, the Greek authorities have stated that the requirement of the certificate, negative tests or proof of having overcome the disease to access outdoor and indoor facilities will be abolished sometime between May 1 and August 31.

Between these dates, businesses will also be able to recover the capacity of one hundred per cent of their facilities. In addition, the mask will only be mandatory on public transport from June 1. However, the health authorities have yet to issue a series of exceptions, such as nursing homes.

According to the newspaper ‘Kathimerini’, the epidemiological situation in Greece will once again be evaluated on September 1, to find out if it is necessary to reintroduce some of the restrictions.

So far, the Greek health authorities have officially counted more than 3.2 million infections, while more than 28,300 people have died from Covid-19 in the country since the pandemic began, as reported by 20minutos.es.

