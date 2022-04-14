Harry and Meghan snubbed by Dutch royal family as they arrive in the Netherlands

By Fergal MacErlean • 14 April 2022 • 16:32

Prince Harry at the 2017 Invictus Games. Credit: YouTube

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will arrive in the Netherlands ahead of the Invictus Games this weekend, but have already been snubbed by the Dutch royal family.

In an exclusive The Sun reports today, April 14, that the couple will not be invited to attend official audiences or dinners.

Harry and his wife will also stay in a hotel, believed to be in The Hague, rather than in the palace of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima.

Angela Levin, who penned a biography about the Queen’s grandson, claims the Dutch royals have restricted access after The Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not attend Prince Philip´s memorial service on March 29.

She told The Sun: “Any decent human being would have been absolutely shocked by Harry’s paltry excuse for not attending the memorial service for Prince Philip.

“The Dutch royals would have seen how he’s treated his family and I do not believe they will make any effort beyond the minimum.

“They will have seen how upset Catherine and William have been and how very diminished the Queen has looked since her husband’s passing.”

Prince Harry pulled out of the Service of Thanksgiving for Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey last month citing his mounting concerns over security.

The Duke is suing the British government after his Met Police armed guards were removed when he stepped down from royal duty.

The Invictus Games which honours wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women runs from Friday, April 15 until April 22.

