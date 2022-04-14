By Chris King • 14 April 2022 • 18:08
Heroic action of Alcudia hotel manager in Mallorca.
image: google maps
A tale of heroic action has come to light today, Thursday, April 14, reported by ultimahora.es, regarding the collapse that occurred in a Mallorca hotel last Saturday 9. It has been revealed that when the incident happened, the manager of the hotel in Puerto de Alcudia rushed into the rubble to assist one of his members of staff.
Showing total disregard for his own safety, the director held the hands of a 59-year-old cook who had been crushed by a falling wall, while firefighters fought to release her. According to 061 sources, the woman’s thigh was compressed, and she also suffered injuries to other parts of her body.
A male worker also suffered a head injury, both Spanish staff members were reportedly transferred to the Muro hospital in serious condition.
Data provided by the emergency teams explain that the incident happened in the three-star BlueSea Piscis Hotel, at around 3pm. It was first believed that a gas explosion had caused the collapse of a ceiling into the kitchen area, but it has now been confirmed that was not the case. gym equipment on the floor above. Police sources indicated that the collapse “could have been a real disaster.”
These same police sources explained that there were around 330 clients staying in the hotel at the time. They have since been relocated to other establishments, with the hotel facility having been sealed. It will not open its doors until a report from the municipal technician certifies that there is no risk of new collapses.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
