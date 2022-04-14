Holy Virgin icon decapitated and stolen during Holy Week in Badajoz

By Joshua Manning • 14 April 2022 • 20:07

Credit:Twitter @corocositabuena

An icon of the “Virgen de la Estrella”, patron saint of the municipality of Los Santos de Maimona in Badajoz, has been damaged in a robbery committed in her sanctuary, in which the thieves cut off the icon’s head and crown and stole it.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon, according to a statement issued by the Brotherhood of Nuestra Señora de La Estrella. “The icon has been damaged and the chapel will remain closed for “the minimum time necessary for the investigation by law enforcement agencies”.

The Town Hall has reported that the Guardia Civil and the Police are investigating this “serious incident”, which has caused a great commotion throughout the town and beyond “due to the great devotion and veneration shown to the Virgen de la Estrella”.

During Maundy Thursday services, held in the parish church of Los Santos de Maimona, the parish priest, Leonardo Terrazas; the steward of the Brotherhood of Nuestra Señora de la Estrella, Mari Carmen Tinoco, mayor of the town and Manuel Lavado, reported on the damage caused to the icon.

Tinoco has asked the person or persons who have committed this act of vandalism to repent and return it and has asked all those who walk along the roads and in the fields to be on the lookout in case the head had been abandoned.

The Mayor assured that the Town Hall will do everything in its power to find the culprits and will collaborate with the parish and the brotherhood on everything they propose. During this joint appearance, the parish priest added that if the perpetrators are found, justice must act as it does in these cases, “but our task as Christians is to recover those who are lost due to different circumstances in life and to ask God’s mercy and forgiveness for them if they want to do so and repent”.

