Loose Women presenter reveals exciting new venture.

This Scottish television presenter and journalist is branching out into other media avenues.

LOOSE Women presenter Kaye Adams has revealed that she will be starting an exciting new venture on Friday, April 15, branching out into a new media avenue before she reaches a milestone birthday.

Speaking on Instagram, the 59-year-old said she had some “EXCITING NEWS…”

Before she stated: “Well, that’s if I don’t chicken out before tomorrow!”

“I’m launching a podcast!” the former panellist on Channel 5’s ‘The Wright Stuff’ revealed.

The popular presenter on ITV’s long-standing lunchtime chat show said that she was launching the podcast before her next birthday.

“With only 9 months to go before I hit the big 6-0, I thought it was about time I stopped avoiding getting older and started trying to embrace it with the help of you and my co-host, Karen MacKenzie!”

Despite the possibility of ‘chickening out’, Ms Adams said that the “first episode goes live tomorrow (April 15).

“I’d truly love it if you’d not only listen but help guide me through this journey!” she said to her 126k followers on Instagram.

“What topics should I cover? Are there things a 60-year woman should start doing/stop doing?”

