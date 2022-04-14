By Alex Glenn • 14 April 2022 • 11:43

Morrisons to give away free hot cross buns to customers on Good Friday at 450 stores.

More than 400 Morrisons stores will be handing out hot cross buns on Good Friday, which takes place this year on April 15. The hot cross buns will be made by Morrisons expert bakers and will be offered to customers fresh from the oven.

According to the supermarket chain, more than 80 per cent of people in the UK will be buying hot cross buns over Easter. Many people feel that it is not Easter without them.

Morrisons Bakery Manager Jacob Cox revealed: “Easter is a time to share and celebrate and we wanted to do something that would put a smile on customers’ faces.

“We know hot cross buns are a favourite at this time of year, which is why we’re giving away our traditional Market Street version for customers to enjoy on us.”

Customers will be able to get their hands on more than 10,000 free hot cross buns on Friday, although the exact stores giving away the freebies have not yet been announced, according to The Express.

Morrisons’ fans took to social media to celebrate. One fan said: “good gesture, especially for children”.

Another person tweeted: “Not surprised you’re giving them away, my local store in Littlehampton bakes hot cross buns 1/4 the size of Tesco yet charges more.”

One hot cross bun lover said: “I had two hot cross buns (un-toasted) for breakfast, followed by another half (toasted) for elevenses. I am living my best life.”

