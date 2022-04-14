No need for region’s new mothers to close their businesses for maternity leave

By Linda Hall • 14 April 2022 • 14:19
MATERNITY LEAVE: Official help to keep businesses going
Photo credit: Pexels
SELF-EMPLOYED women who are pregnant or adopting can apply for grants to train and pay formerly jobless stand-ins while on maternity leave.
The regional government’s Labora employment and training service explained that the scheme is designed to help self-employed women pass on their knowledge so their business activities can continue while they are on leave.
Those self-employed women who take on a temporary full-time employee for six months will receive €3,500 or €1,500 for a three-month contract. Should they employee a woman or a person with diverse functionality, they will receive an extra €500.
Part-time contracts for at least 30 hours a week will also be eligible for a reduced subsidy.
Applications for the grants should be made by September 15.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.