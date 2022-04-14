By Fergal MacErlean • 14 April 2022 • 15:38

“Princess Diana” goes viral on Twitter as fans sensationally claim the royal is reincarnated.

Fans of South Korean boyband BTS have claimed its youngest member is the late Princess of Wales, reincarnated.

Jungbook, 24, started trending on Twitter on April 13 after social media users noticed his resemblance to Diana.

jungkook as princess diana a thread ~ ♡♡ pic.twitter.com/VFmyp3yMLT — sara⁷ halal era 🌙 stu(dying) 📚 | #jiminost (@yoongsbae) April 12, 2022

Fuel was added to the rumour – which has gone viral with nearly 60,000 likes – after it was noticed the singer was born the day after the princess died in a Paris car crash in 1997.

Fans even discussed the time difference and if her death in Paris at approximately 4:00 am Parisian time meant that she could have been reincarnated in South Korea.

Twitter user @yoongsbae posted the thread which includes several images of Jungbook dressed as Diana.

But the poster also faced a backlash with many accusing him of demeaning the late princesses´ memory for a gain for the band BTS, also known as ARMY.

“This is not funny, it’s the most f’ing disrespectful thing ARMY has ever done. The woman was loved by millions and died in tragic circumstances. When the general public sees why her name is trending they will be disgusted. STOP IT NOW,” one user wrote.

