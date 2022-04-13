Puzzle Solutions Edition 1919

By Euro Weekly News Media • 14 April 2022 • 0:01
beck, beckon, beckoning, begin, being, benign, bike, bine, binge, bogie, bone, coke, cone, eking, gecko, gibe, gone, keno, neck, necking, neon, nice, nine, nonce, none, once.
BECKONING
1 Prop; 2 Plea; 3 Aria; 4 Ache; 5 Ergo; 6 Omit; 7 Talc; 8 Club; 9 Brag; 10 Grab; 11 Blow; 12 Whim; 13 Mood; 14 Deft; 15 Toil; 16 Lard.
CORDOBA
1 James Hilton; 2 Bill of lading; 3 Lee Remick; 4 Sir Rowland Hill; 5 Italy; 6 Jack Nicklaus; 7 Choreography; 8 Elephant Man; 9 John of Gaunt; 10 India.
Wood, Wool, Cool, Coil, Coin, Chin, Chip
Across: 1 Banker; 4 Feasts; 9 Hurricane lamp; 10 Sceptic; 11 Actor; 12 Forge; 14 Chink; 18 Issue; 19 Scorpio; 21 Dressed to kill; 22 Malady; 23 Meteor. Down: 1 Behest; 2 Nerves of steel; 3 Edict; 5 Eyewash; 6 Starting price; 7 Supers; 8 Match; 13 Guessed; 15 Diadem; 16 Aside; 17 Cooler; 20 Ozone.
Across: 1 Marsh; 6 Spade; 9 Comical; 10 Beard; 11 Dunce; 12 Going; 13 Adamant; 15 Sun; 17 Gasp; 18 Asthma; 19 Steps; 20 Odious; 22 Semi; 24 War; 25 Vintner; 26 Staid; 27 Mafia; 28 Hefty; 29 Nigeria; 30 Deign; 31 Skirt. Down: 2 Agenda; 3 Scrimp; 4 Hod; 5 Divot; 6 Sadness; 7 Plug; 8 Dictum; 12 Gnats; 13 Aglow; 14 Astir; 15 Sheen; 16 Nadir; 18 Aphid; 19 Sustain; 21 Damage; 22 Streak; 23 Mentor; 25 Vixen; 26 Sing; 28 His.
Across: 1 Girasol, 5 Twist, 8 Sharp, 9 Ataud, 10 Surname, 12 Never, 14 Ocaso, 19/11 Cut off, 20 Cuernos, 22 Curas, 23 Close, 24 Nieto, 25 Noruego. Down: 1 Gastar, 2 Roads, 3 Soporte, 4 Llamar, 5 Traje, 6 Indoors, 7 Tarifa, 13 Estuche, 15 Conocer, 16 Action, 17 Lesson, 18 Abuelo, 20 Cerdo, 21 Smoke.
EASY
HARD
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.