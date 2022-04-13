Trending:

Puzzle Solutions Edition 1919

By Euro Weekly News Media • 14 April 2022 • 0:01

WORD SQUARE

beck, beckon, beckoning, begin, being, benign, bike, bine, binge, bogie, bone, coke, cone, eking, gecko, gibe, gone, keno, neck, necking, neon, nice, nine, nonce, none, once.
BECKONING

WORD SPIRAL

1 Prop; 2 Plea; 3 Aria; 4 Ache; 5 Ergo; 6 Omit; 7 Talc; 8 Club; 9 Brag; 10 Grab; 11 Blow; 12 Whim; 13 Mood; 14 Deft; 15 Toil; 16 Lard.
CORDOBA

QUICK QUIZ

1 James Hilton; 2 Bill of lading; 3 Lee Remick; 4 Sir Rowland Hill; 5 Italy; 6 Jack Nicklaus; 7 Choreography; 8 Elephant Man; 9 John of Gaunt; 10 India.


LADDER

Wood, Wool, Cool, Coil, Coin, Chin, Chip

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Banker; 4 Feasts; 9 Hurricane lamp; 10 Sceptic; 11 Actor; 12 Forge; 14 Chink; 18 Issue; 19 Scorpio; 21 Dressed to kill; 22 Malady; 23 Meteor. Down: 1 Behest; 2 Nerves of steel; 3 Edict; 5 Eyewash; 6 Starting price; 7 Supers; 8 Match; 13 Guessed; 15 Diadem; 16 Aside; 17 Cooler; 20 Ozone.

QUICK

Across: 1 Marsh; 6 Spade; 9 Comical; 10 Beard; 11 Dunce; 12 Going; 13 Adamant; 15 Sun; 17 Gasp; 18 Asthma; 19 Steps; 20 Odious; 22 Semi; 24 War; 25 Vintner; 26 Staid; 27 Mafia; 28 Hefty; 29 Nigeria; 30 Deign; 31 Skirt. Down: 2 Agenda; 3 Scrimp; 4 Hod; 5 Divot; 6 Sadness; 7 Plug; 8 Dictum; 12 Gnats; 13 Aglow; 14 Astir; 15 Sheen; 16 Nadir; 18 Aphid; 19 Sustain; 21 Damage; 22 Streak; 23 Mentor; 25 Vixen; 26 Sing; 28 His.


ENGLISH/SPANISH CROSSWORD

Across: 1 Girasol, 5 Twist, 8 Sharp, 9 Ataud, 10 Surname, 12 Never, 14 Ocaso, 19/11 Cut off, 20 Cuernos, 22 Curas, 23 Close, 24 Nieto, 25 Noruego. Down: 1 Gastar, 2 Roads, 3 Soporte, 4 Llamar, 5 Traje, 6 Indoors, 7 Tarifa, 13 Estuche, 15 Conocer, 16 Action, 17 Lesson, 18 Abuelo, 20 Cerdo, 21 Smoke.

SUDOKU

EASY

Sudoku-Easy-1919


HARD

Sudoku-Hard-1919

WORDSEARCH

WORDSEARCH-1919

GOGEN

GOGEN-1919

CODEWORD

CODEWORD-1919

FUTOSHIKI

FUTOSHIKI-1919

ALPHAMUDDLE

ALPHAMUDDLE-1919

