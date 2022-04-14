RSPCA issues warning after facing an influx of real life Easter bunnies

By Joshua Manning • 14 April 2022 • 18:07

Credit: Twitter @RSPCA_official

The RSPCA has issued a warning against the purchasing of rabbits following an influx of abandoned bunnies.

In the build up to Easter many people are purchasing rabbits to gift their loved ones real life Easter bunnies, but the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) are urging people to stop the purchasing of rabbits as they are seeing an influx of abandoned rabbits.

RSPCA rabbit expert Dr Jane Tyson stated: “This Easter and beyond we are urging people not to buy a rabbit, or any pet, on an impulse as sadly many people may not realise what is involved in caring for them.Small doesn’t necessarily mean easy and we’re already beginning to see the impact of the lockdown with owners struggling to care for their small pets.

“We’d always ask prospective owners to please do their research and make sure they have the time, money and resources to be able to care for that animal for the rest of their lives.”

Credit: Twitter @RSPCA_official

🐣 Over #Easter, bunnies are everywhere! On average, we rescued 6 rabbits every day in 2017, so please consider rehoming over buying. Your local team will conduct a homecheck to ensure you're well-suited, and that you can commit to the extensive needs of these cute critters 🐰 pic.twitter.com/09Ns9L7m2J — RSPCA (England & Wales) (@RSPCA_official) March 31, 2018

Speaking to UK charity CAM4Animals, Bunny Bonding Coach Fiona Murphy stated:“These days a lot of pet shops hold off on selling bunnies at Easter, but not all have any conscience about it. If you go into rabbit ownership with your eyes open and fully committing to their needs for their entire lifetime, you’ll never regret your decision to welcome a bunny into your home and life.”