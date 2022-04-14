RSPCA issues warning after facing an influx of real life Easter bunnies

By Joshua Manning • 14 April 2022 • 18:07
Credit: Twitter @RSPCA_official
In the build up to Easter many people are purchasing rabbits to gift their loved ones real life Easter bunnies, but the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) are urging people to stop the purchasing of rabbits as they are seeing an influx of abandoned rabbits.
RSPCA rabbit expert Dr Jane Tyson stated: “This Easter and beyond we are urging people not to buy a rabbit, or any pet, on an impulse as sadly many people may not realise what is involved in caring for them.Small doesn’t necessarily mean easy and we’re already beginning to see the impact of the lockdown with owners struggling to care for their small pets.
“We’d always ask prospective owners to please do their research and make sure they have the time, money and resources to be able to care for that animal for the rest of their lives.”
Credit: Twitter @RSPCA_official
🐣 Over #Easter, bunnies are everywhere! On average, we rescued 6 rabbits every day in 2017, so please consider rehoming over buying. Your local team will conduct a homecheck to ensure you're well-suited, and that you can commit to the extensive needs of these cute critters 🐰 pic.twitter.com/09Ns9L7m2J
— RSPCA (England & Wales) (@RSPCA_official) March 31, 2018
🐣 Over #Easter, bunnies are everywhere! On average, we rescued 6 rabbits every day in 2017, so please consider rehoming over buying. Your local team will conduct a homecheck to ensure you're well-suited, and that you can commit to the extensive needs of these cute critters 🐰 pic.twitter.com/09Ns9L7m2J
— RSPCA (England & Wales) (@RSPCA_official) March 31, 2018
Speaking to UK charity CAM4Animals, Bunny Bonding Coach Fiona Murphy stated:“These days a lot of pet shops hold off on selling bunnies at Easter, but not all have any conscience about it. If you go into rabbit ownership with your eyes open and fully committing to their needs for their entire lifetime, you’ll never regret your decision to welcome a bunny into your home and life.”
Suzanne Pugh from RSPCA Isle of Wight stated: “Caring for rabbits can be extremely rewarding, but it also takes commitment. Ideally, rabbits should be kept in pairs as they are sociable animals, in a hutch and run large enough to stretch in and exercise.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.