Split school days a problem for many Alicante province parents

By Linda Hall • 14 April 2022 • 17:14

SCHOOL HOURS: Ten Alicante province schools must retain the split day Photo credit: Pixabay

THE parents of pupils at 24 Alicante province schools voted recently on continuous or split school days.

Only 14 will have a continuous day following the count-up but not necessarily because the remaining parents all voted in favour of the traditional and largely unpopular split day.

Teachers’ union, Anpe, complained that the Education authorities require 55 per cent participation from the parents of the pupils enrolled at each school. If the percentage is lower, the result is automatically interpreted as rejection of the continuous day, Anpe’s president, Lauren Barcena, explained.

In northern Alicante province, the Gaspar Lopez school in Benidorm, Virgen de los Dolores in Benilloba and Cavall Verd in Vall de Lagua must keep the split shifts when schools return for the 2022-2023 school year in September.

“The totally anti-democratic nature of the current regulations is plain to see,” Barcena said.

“The need for 55 per cent affirmative votes has turned changing school hours into an unsurmountable problem for many communities,” she continued.

“The majority voted for the continuous day, which they can no longer enjoy thanks to an incomprehensibly unjust rule.”