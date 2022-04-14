By Joshua Manning • 14 April 2022 • 18:44

The Camino De Santiago pilgrimage shatters historic record

World famous pilgrimage the Camino De Santiago has broken records with a whopping 21,000 walkers seen already this 2022.

There have been over 20,700 walkers to have made the famous pilgrimage so far this year, the highest figure ever seen in the history of the Camino de Santiago, according to Alfonso Rueda, the First Vice President and Councillor of Presidency, Justice and Tourism of Galicia.

On Wedneday 13, April, 1,600 Compostelas were stamped at the Pilgrim’s Welcome Office, which is the highest daily number of 2022. “The numbers indicate that we already have more pilgrims than in 2019, the last normal year, and also more than in 2010, also a Holy Year. Last year at this point there were only 1,000,” explained Rueda.

These statistics show that international pilgrimage is on the rise, with 46% of pilgrims arriving in Santiago since January coming from other countries such as Portugal, which has the highest amount with 8% followed by Germany, the US, Italy, Mexico, France and the UK.

The Regional Minister of Tourism has proposed a new method that will help in the counting of pilgrims, “since many pilgrims who make the route and do not stamp the Compostela or even do not reach Santiago and, therefore, do not appear in the statistics”, that will calculate the amount of walkers through mobile phones with wifi or bluetooth installed on the busiest routes.

