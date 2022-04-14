By Laura Kemp • 14 April 2022 • 9:43

Step out of your comfort zone. Image - Peter Julius

When Peter Julius received a message on social media inviting him to take part in the extremely popular dating show First Dates, he initially thought it was a scam. Little did he know how taking himself out of his comfort zone would leave him feeling exhilarated – and with a new friend! We spoke with Peter about his experience on the show and why we should push ourselves out of our comfort zone.

Peter Julius, originally from Denmark and celebrating his tenth year in Spain now settled in Torremolinos, travelled to Madrid to take part in First Dates. Peter, working in car insurance and also helping people with rapid transformational therapy, had never been to Madrid before and was stretching himself with his knowledge of Spanish.

Arriving in Madrid, Peter said: “I was really nervous. I was going to a new city, I have never been on TV before like this and I didn’t believe my Spanish was good enough to go on the show. But, I decided to go for it, with the encouragement of my mum, and get out of my comfort zone. Something I teach my clients.”

“I was told we would be doing a test run, which actually turned out to be the real filming! I guess they did this to make us more relaxed. I had a great time on the show and I would do it all again. My date, Carlos, was from Italy and we ended up going on two more dates after the show. Even though we decided not to be romantically involved, I have made a great friend.”

Watch Peter on First Dates here!

Peter, 46, works with people in the grips of alcohol and drug addiction, and this experience confirmed further for him that stepping out of our comfort zones and practising the law of attraction is so important in life.

Peter said: “I practice hypnotherapy in my spare time, telling clients how important it is to step out of their comfort zone. I explain to my clients who are dealing with addictions that they have trained their minds to take drink and drugs, it is a learned behaviour in society, and what they and other people need to do is to train their minds in other ways.”

“We need to bring our minds back to when we were children, we had no fears, we had no competition. We did unfamiliar things constantly and that is how we learnt – and that is what the mind needs to continue doing.”

“The law of attraction teaches us to focus on what we want and that what we give out is what we will get back, we must continue forging ahead and doing the unfamiliar. It’s what life is about!”

To find out more about Peter, visit his website here: Click here

