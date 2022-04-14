Two inmates at all-women’s jail are pregnant after sex with transgender prisoners

By Fergal MacErlean • 14 April 2022 • 10:26

Two women at New Jersey’s only all-women’s prison have fallen pregnant after having sex with transgender inmates.

The pregnant women are housed at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility, in Clinton, The Daily Mail reports on Thursday, April 14.

The New Jersey correctional facility housed inmates by gender identity last year, after reaching a settlement in a lawsuit brought by a trans woman and The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

The unidentified women became pregnant after engaging in “consensual sexual relationships with another incarcerated person,” the state Department of Corrections told local news outlet NJ.com.

There are more than 800 prisoners, including 27 transgender women, at the correctional facility, which does not require trans women to undergo gender-reassignment surgery in order to be housed there.

ACLU legal director Jeanne LoCicero has defended the policy.

She said it ensured the rights of trans prisoners were not violated.

‘[It’s] in line with New Jersey’s strong anti-discrimination laws that prevent discrimination and harassment on the basis of gender identity,’ she told NJ.com.

Dan Sperrazza, external affairs executive director for the New Jersey Department of Corrections (DOC), also told NJ.com that the pregnant women had engaged in intercourse willingly, following several accusations of abuse at the jail.

“While DOC cannot comment on any specific disciplinary or housing decisions that may be considered in light of these events, the Department always reserves all options to ensure the health and safety of the individuals in its custody,” Sperrazza said.

