By Matthew Roscoe • 14 April 2022 • 10:21

UK celebs hit out at Ukrainian refugee scheme following Rwanda plan announcement. Image: Marjan Blan

Priti Patel has come under fire after a landmark plan to ‘take back control of illegal immigration’.

SOME celebs in the UK have hit out at the UK government’s Ukrainian refugee scheme following Priti Patel’s landmark plan to ‘take back control of illegal immigration’ by flying asylum seekers 4,000 miles to Rwanda.

The “Homes for Ukraine” scheme has come under fire from UK celebrities after their failure to be able to help refugees fleeing from the war-torn country.

Under the scheme, people were asked to offer Ukrainians a rent-free space in their home or a separate residence for at least six months. They will not be expected to provide food and living expenses but can choose to do so.

However, many people have struggled to house any Ukrainian refugees.

Former spokesman for British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Alastair Campbell, commented about the new Rwanda plan and questioned whether Home Secretary Priti Patel has thought the plan through.

“I wonder if the Rwanda plan will run as smoothly as the homes for Ukrainian refugees plan,” the 64-year-old journalist said on Twitter.

“Something about seeing @pritipatel step off a plane makes me think it will turn out to be just as half baked.

“Anyone managed to take in a Ukrainian yet?”

The comments gained a lot of traction on the social media platform and was replied to by former Manchester United legend and current Sky Sports pundit, Gary Neville.

“I applied 3 weeks ago! Nothing yet. Waste of space they are,” the 47-year-old wrote.

I applied 3 weeks ago! Nothing yet. Waste of space they are https://t.co/kzLbUBeSXh — Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 14, 2022

Campbell replied to that: “We applied the day it launched. Nothing. Deliberately designed to fail. Dreadful people.”

Priti Patel announced on Thursday, April 14 that male migrants who cross the Channel in small boats will be sent to the East African nation in a £120 million deal, which will see the Rwandan government given an initial £120 million under the trial scheme to be funded by the British taxpayers.

