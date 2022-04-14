By Joshua Manning • 14 April 2022 • 15:57

Moderna vaccine approved for six to 11 year-olds in UK

The British medical regulator has approved the use of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine for children aged between six and 11.

On Thursday 14, April the British Government announced that the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) had updated the advice on its Moderna vaccine. Dr June Raine, the MHRA’s boss, stated: “I am pleased to confirm that that the Covid-19 vaccine made by Moderna, ‘Spikevax’, has now been authorised in Great Britain in six to 11 year olds. The vaccine is safe and effective in this age group. It is for the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) to advise in due course on whether six to 11s should be offered vaccination with the Covid-19 vaccine made by Moderna as part of the deployment programme.”

“With this type of vaccine, the virus is grown in a lab and then made completely inactive so that it cannot infect cells or replicate in the body but can still trigger an immune response to the Covid-19 virus. This process is widely used already in the production of flu and polio vaccines.” stated the British medical regulator.

The news follows the approval of the Valneva vaccine being approved, which is a vaccine from the French-Austrian pharmaceutical company that has become the sixth COVID-19 vaccine to be granted an MHRA authorisation.

