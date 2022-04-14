By Matthew Roscoe • 14 April 2022 • 9:11

WATCH: Unexpected animal spotted holidaying in Malaga. Image: Instagram

WATCH: Unexpected animal spotted holidaying in Malaga.

The creature has seemingly ended up MILES from home.

AN unexpected animal was spotted holidaying in Malaga on the morning of Thursday, April 14, MILES from home. The creature was captured on video standing proudly on top of the rocks in Casares near Manilva, Andalucia.

The unverified footage posted to Instagram shows a penguin sunning itself against the backdrop of a beautiful blue sky on the bright Malaga morning, while users of the social media platform question what it is doing there!

“There he is on holiday,” one person said.

While another person made the bold prediction that more exotic animals from across the globe would be making their way to the Costa del Sol.

“Polar bears coming soon,” they predicted.

One person commented on the state of the world, writing: “What ??? The world is going to hell.”

Spain is not known for its penguins, however, the country has seen some other exotic sea creatures grace the country’s shores.

Over the last few years, several dolphins have been spotted swimming off the coast of Almeria and Guardamar del Segura, while sadly, a few dead whales have also washed up on Spain’s beaches in recent years.

