By Chris King • 14 April 2022 • 23:51

World's oldest gorilla celebrates her 65th birthday. image: [email protected]

Fatou, the oldest gorilla in the world, celebrated her 65th birthday with a cake at Berlin Zoo



Fatou, the oldest gorilla in the world, turned 65 on Wednesday, April 13. As a special birthday treat, she tucked into some tasty treats laid on in her home enclosure at Berlin Zoo.

Her keepers at the German zoo said that a western lowland gorilla reaching such an age makes her “almost something of a legend”.

As can be seen in the heartwarming video below, Fatou was presented with a beautiful present, a cake made of curd, containing raspberries, blueberries, and vegetables. Her keepers shared the video on Twitter, cationing it, “Many thanks to our keepers for this great birthday cake. Fatou liked it! #HappyBirthday #Gorilla #ZooBerlin”.

Judging by the video, the world’s oldest gorilla thoroughly enjoyed her 65th birthday treat. Let’s hope she lives to see many more happy occasions, as reported by bbc.com.

___________________________________________________________

